Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss reach the final and run for UK prime minister

Result is scheduled to be announced on September 5; finalists will compete for the mail-in votes of the 200,000-member Conservative Party

Tolga Akmen, ISABEL INFANTES, Daniel LEAL / AFP

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak



Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss are in the final stages of the race to succeed the prime minister. Boris Johnson at the UK. The finalists will compete for the postal votes of the 200,000-member Conservative Party. The name of the new party leader, who will become British prime minister, is expected on 5 September. Despite not dropping out as a favourite, Sunak, a Briton with Indian grandparents, has quickly built up his support and could become the first prime minister of Asian origin. He won 137 votes from Conservative lawmakers, ahead of Truss, who received 113 votes, and could become the country’s third prime minister. The two entered the fray after Johnson resigned on July 7 over a series of scandals that shook his government and saw him from hero to discredited.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42, the first Hindu to hold the post, was one of two high-profile ministers who resigned on Tuesday and started the political crisis. He was once considered the big favorite to succeed Johnson, but lost legitimacy after a series of scandals. The cases revolved around his Indian billionaire wife’s advantageous tax status, which allowed him to avoid paying millions in UK taxes, and the US residency permit that Sunak had until last year.

A former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund employee, married to the daughter of an Indian tycoon, Sunak, whose grandparents emigrated to the UK from northern India in the 1960s, amassed a substantial personal fortune before becoming a MP in 2015. The 42-year-old Brexit advocate was named finance minister in 2020, a key post amid the pandemic, but has been criticized for doing too little to tackle the stifling cost-of-living crisis.

Without mincing words and very critical of the “woke” protest movements, Foreign Minister Liz Truss became very popular in the ranks of the Conservative Party. This 46-year-old woman, who for a decade worked in the energy and telecommunications sectors, was appointed head of diplomacy as a reward for her work as Minister for International Trade during Britain’s departure from the European Union. In that position, the big free trade advocate who voted to stay in the EU before switching sides managed to close a series of important post-Brexit trade deals.