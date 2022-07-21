Rocket engine developed by German startup passes its first test

German startup Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) has conducted the first tests with its Helix combustion engine, taking an important step towards the development of its RFA One rocket. Carried out in Kiruna, a city in northeastern Sweden, the procedure included the ignition of the engine for a total of 74 seconds, ending the first successful flight configuration test campaign.

The test represents a major step forward for an eventual launch of the RFA One vehicle. “We are truly excited that our project is proving to be so reliable and performing so well,” said Stefan Brieschenk, the company’s director of operations. “We’ve just taken a big step towards our first release by wrapping up this first Helix qualifying campaign,” he said.

RFA One is being developed to launch payloads of up to 1,600 kg into an orbit similar to that of the International Space Station, which travels around the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 km. But before that, the RFA still plans to conduct an integrated systems test at the end of the year, with a Helix engine and an upper stage qualified to fly.

In this new test, the engine must be fired for the entire time of an upper stage flight. “Based on that, we expect to launch a mid-to-late 2023 release,” a company representative said. According to Brieschenk, this month’s test provided enough data for this future procedure.

Founded in 2018, RFA became in 2021 the first company in the European Union to develop and test a staged combustion engine, during an eight-second ignition test. This technology stands out from the others for offering more efficiency and performance when compared to conventional rocket engines, and prevents unburned fuel from being released into the environment.

Source: RFA; Via: Space.com

Source link

