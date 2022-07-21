Rodrigo Miranda: Forbes elects top capixaba in Brazil: startup of millions

Photo: Vitor Carvalho





The “millions” idea (with the pun’s license) is worth it – literally! – every day more.

And if it were personified, it would certainly be directly linked to innovation. Today, at the age of 30, that’s what the entrepreneur Rodrigo Mirandaco-founder of the autonomous stores Zaitt and the application “delivery of everything” Shipp – currently Americanas Delivery -, can say that he has the know-how to do it.

He was the first man from Espírito Santo selected by Forbes Brasil for its 30 Under 30, which brings together the list of the most influential young people in the country in various segments of activity.

Graduated from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) in Mechanical Engineering, in 2016, Rodrigo has already started to undertake and had the idea, together with three partners, to create Zaitt. Initially, the business model would work as a beverage delivery, where the creators themselves would deliver the products, from Monday to Monday.

In 2017, the proposal changed.

The same company became the first autonomous store in Brazil. Headquartered in Praia do Canto, in Vitória, the bet was that the customers themselves would enter the establishment, buy the product and make the payment. All without relying on employees. At the end of that same year, Shipp Delivery also gained another form.

“Shipp was created as a ‘delivery of everything’ app. At the time, there was nothing like it, there was only food. We were pioneers in this segment. From 2017 onwards, we invested in this business model, but the companies were always separated and we had investors, who were different by company and I was ahead of both operations in those years”, he tells Pedro Permuy Column.

In addition to his enviable CV, Rodrigo is one of the judges of the Startups Spiritthe first business reality show in Espírito Santo that airs on Saturdays on TV Vitória / Record TV at 2 pm, after the Balance Sheet. The businessman is the third of some of the jurors who will be profiled by this columnist, who does not sleep on point.

The first was Rogério Salume, from Wine; and the second, Francisco Carvalho, from Timenow.

Espírito Startups is presented by Ricardo Frizera and recorded at the Centro de Estúdios e Produção da Rede Vitória, in the Center of the Capital

Back to Rodrigo’s trajectory, the Espírito Santo business was so successful that it caught the attention of Sapore – a mega international company. In 2019, the corporate food company acquired a controlling interest in the companies.

“They bought our two companies and a new phase has already begun, with more capital injection, with companies growing in employee size, it was already over 100 employees. In 2020, it was a somewhat unexpected move, but we started talking to Americanas and she bought 100% of Shipp”, he recalls, still.

At the beginning of 2021, Rodrigo stopped being the CEO of Shipp and, since then, he has dedicated himself 100% as an executive at Zaitt. “We are going to almost 100 stores throughout Brazil. We have expanded the number of franchises and Shipp (Americanas Delivery), too, is already in 30 cities. The plan is to go to 400 cities by 2024”, he adds.

AUTONOMOUS STORE

But where did inspiration come from to think of something that has never been done?

To Victory sheetRodrigo recalls: “It was to look at how we could bring convenience to people, something that was always available, which was a challenge for us. Convenience always bomb on holidays, weekends… The costs to operate at these times are absurd – when you need of manpower, employees, apart from the safety issue”.

From there, he and his partners started to idealize a store that did not need this structure and was always available. “Whether you like it or not, it reduces the risks, because there are no employees at night, for example. The inspiration was our own challenges, which began in installing the business”, adds the CEO.

FORBES’ UNDER 30

The feeling of having been nominated by Forbes, the most renowned business and economics magazine in the world, serves to show that the path Rodrigo chose is one of complete success.

“It’s recognition for all this work over the last few years, not only mine, but my partners’, the people who have been with us since the delivery shop, from the beginning. It’s a motivating factor, which helps. in everyday life, sometimes we think we’re doing something stupid. So this kind of thing helps us think: ‘It’s not that bad, there are important people recognizing our work'”, he says.

And he ends, extolling: “That’s why programs like Espírito Startups are so important nowadays. The conduction is spectacular, the format… It’s very cool to see the maturation of startups in the state. When we started, in 2016, nobody I didn’t even know what a startup was. Now, knowing that there are people investing in it is important. For me, it ends up being a great learning experience. We are the ones who learn the most there”.