“Rome likes”; Gustavo Henrique pulls the line, Rafael Santos arrives at the ‘bye’ and Flamengo can receive PIX for another defender

After Willian Arão, Fenerbahçe wants to hire the defender of Mengão and business in Gávea will not stop there

Flamengo doesn’t just live from signings. After William Aaron, Fenerbahçe is preparing an investment of € 2.5 million (around R$ 13.9 million at the current price) by Gustavo Henrique, reports journalist Venê Casagrande. The 29-year-old defender pulls the line and CRF opens his pocket to receive more ‘pix’ in this transfer window. It is worth remembering that Rafael Santos is the target of Moreirense, from Portugal.

Until the 15th of August, the ball market promises to get even more agitated. With an eye on Wallace’s arrival, Mais Querido knows he can earn big in sales. Therefore, the Club remains connected to the movements that may occur behind the scenes. This week, the news arrived that more money can drip into the coffers.

Sold to RB Bragantino for values ​​around R$ 22 million, defender Natan had his economic rights divided into 70% for Massa Bruta, 12% for Rubro-Negro and 18% to Porto Vitória, from Espírito Santo. Now, being targeted by Rome, the 21 year old can earn more money to the parties involved.

The information was exposed by the profile Calcio24Horas (@calcio24horas): “Roma probed the situation of defender Natan, ex Flamengo, now at RB Bragantino. The Italian Club likes and follows the player from the youth ranks. Roma should step up talks in the coming days and will likely make an offer.” highlighted the publication.

The termination penalty for young people abroad already reached 70 million euros (about R$ 391 million). Today, valued by Transfermarkt at 4 million euros (R$ 22.3 million), the 1.88m boy has a contract signed with the Bragança Paulista team until December 2025. In Serie A, there are two goals and an assist. in 13 games.