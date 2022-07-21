RTX 4090 can be 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti

New rumors and leaks point out that the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s future high-end card, should beat its predecessors by a big margin. according to the reliable Kopite7kimithe plate hits more than 19,000 points in the Time Spy benchmark.

The popular GPU test belonging to 3DMark is one of the biggest indicators to determine the synthetic performance of a video card. Regarding the recent RTX 3090 Ti, we can expect 66% gainswhile the margin can rise to a whopping 82% when compared to the RTX 3090.

AnandTech / reproduction

While insider information is exciting, for every synthetic test we must also perform tests in everyday applications, such as games, for example. The benchmark ran Time Spy in 4K and Extreme quality, which in any case is a very satisfying result.

If you’re interested in purchasing the RTX 4090 in the future, it’s good to sit back and wait. Even with a launch window aimed at the end of 2022, the situation for the arrival of the RTX 40XX line with Ada Lovelace architecture is an unknown amidst several speculations.

However, if we look back, we can expect an initial release of the RTX 4090 between end of september to october. The GPU must have more than 16,000 CUDA cores, 128 stream processors, 2235 Mhz clock, 24 GB of VRAM memory and TDP in the 450W range.