Russia Expands Ukraine’s War Goals, Gas Pipeline Resumption Causes Tensions | Ukraine and Russia

Moscow’s military objectives in Ukraine now extend beyond the eastern Donbass region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday. Russian government forces bombed eastern and southern Ukraine.

Lavrov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Russia’s targets will be further expanded if the West continues to supply Ukrainians with long-range weapons such as US-made high-mobility rocket artillery systems (Himars).

The comments, which constitute the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia’s goals have expanded over the five-month war, came after the US government announced it saw signs that the Russians were preparing to formally annex the territory. that he took from the neighboring country.

Lavrov is the highest-ranking figure to speak openly about Russia’s war goals in territorial terms. The invasion took place five months ago, on February 24. At first, the Russians said they had no intention of occupying the neighboring country.

At the time, Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine — a statement seen by the Ukrainian government and the West as a pretext for an imperialist war of expansion.

Lavrov told RIA Novosti that the geographic reality had changed since Russian and Ukrainian negotiators participated in peace talks in Turkey in late March, without making any progress.

At the time, he said, the focus was on the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, self-styled and Russian-backed separatist entities in eastern Ukraine. The Russian government has already said it wants to drive Ukrainian government forces out of there.

“Now the geography is different, far from just Donetsk and Luhansk, there are also the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and some other territories,” he said, referring to territories far beyond the Donbass that Russian forces have taken completely or partially.

“This process continues logically and persistently,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia could press even deeper.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted by saying Russia rejects diplomacy and wants “blood, not talk”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused Russia of “blackmailing” the European Union with energy exports and announced a plan to reduce gas demand in the bloc ahead of a feared supply cut from Russia with the arrival of the Winter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously warned that gas supplies to Europe via the immense Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has been closed for 10 days for maintenance, is at risk of being reduced further.