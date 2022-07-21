Russia resumes gas shipments to Europe via Nord Stream 1; Europe remains cautious

Russia resumed pumping gas through its longest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, allaying immediate fears of Europe’s winter supplies after President Vladimir Putin warned that flows could be cut or interrupted.

Supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, was interrupted for maintenance on 11 July, but even before that interruption, streams were cut to 40% of the operation’s capacity in a dispute sparked by the invasion. from Ukraine to Russia.

Thursday’s streams returned to the 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed.

The supply disruptions have hampered European efforts to replenish gas storage for the winter, raising the risk of rationing and dealing another blow to fragile economic growth if Moscow further limits flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

“We are in the process of resuming gas transport. It may take a few hours to reach the indicated transport volumes,” a spokesperson for the pipeline operator told Reuters.

Physical streams were at 29,289,682 kilowatt hours between 7:00 and 8:00 GMT (between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. ET), the website Nord Stream 1 showed, returning to the level of pre-maintenance flows.

Klaus Mueller, chairman of Germany’s grid regulator, said the resumption of flows back to 40% of capacity was not a sign that tensions were easing. “Unfortunately, political uncertainty and the 60% cut since mid-June remain,” he said on Twitter.

Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian pipeline gas exports, did not respond to a request for comment from the agency.

To try to avoid a winter supply crisis, the European Commission has proposed a voluntary target for all EU states to reduce gas usage by 15% from August 2022 to March 2022 compared to usage in the same period in 2016. -2021. The Commission’s proposal would allow Brussels to make the target mandatory in the event of a supply emergency.

‘ENERGY AS A WEAPON’

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, adding that Europe needs to prepare for the worst now.

The Kremlin says Russia is a reliable energy supplier and blames sanctions for reduced flows.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom cut gas exports along the route in June to 40% of capacity, blaming sanctions for delaying the return of a Siemens Energy pipeline turbine.

Gazprom said on Wednesday that it had not received documentation to reinstall it and that the turbine return and other equipment maintenance was necessary to keep the pipeline running safely.

Putin heightened Europe’s concerns about supply via Nord Stream 1, saying on Wednesday that streams could be further reduced or stopped because the quality of equipment serviced could not be guaranteed and that other equipment needed maintenance.

A spokesperson for Austria’s OMV said Gazprom had signaled it would deliver about half of the gas volumes agreed on Thursday.

Italy’s ENI said it would receive around 36 million cubic meters (mcm) per day of gas from Gazprom, above average volumes over the last 10 days during Nord Stream 1 maintenance of around 21 mcm/day and around to pre-maintenance levels.

European states have been looking to alternative supplies, although the global gas market has been under pressure even before the Ukraine crisis, with demand for the fuel recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

