SAF: judge declares herself suspicious and requests redistribution of Vasco’s request | vasco

1 of 3 Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, receives a visit from Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, and Juan Arciniegas, executive of 777 Partners — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, receives a visit from Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, and Juan Arciniegas, executive of 777 Partners — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG