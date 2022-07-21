SAF: judge declares herself suspicious and requests redistribution of Vasco’s request | vasco

The judge Lúcia Regina Esteves dispatched this Thursday afternoon in the process in which Vasco tries to overturn the injunction that suspends the rite of approval of the Anonymous Football Society (SAF). The magistrate declared herself suspicious and requested the redistribution of the demand.
Vasco’s interlocutory appeal will now be returned to the office of the 1st Vice-President of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Judge José Carlos Maldonado de Carvalho, for redistribution.
Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, receives a visit from Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, and Juan Arciniegas, executive of 777 Partners — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG
This is not good news for Vasco, who is still unable to play the SAF approval rite and will have to wait for another magistrate to assess. The order further delays the club’s schedule and causes concern mainly due to the short time until the end of the transfer window, which ends on August 15th.
The next step of the rite is the delivery of the opinion of the Special Commission on the agreement with 777 Partners, which should happen later this Thursday. With the injunction in force, however, neither the Deliberative Council nor the Extraordinary General Assembly, which are the last two stages of the process, can be called.
So far, Alex Teixeira is the only reinforcement announced by Vasco.
