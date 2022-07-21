Samsung prepares new phone for fans, but it may not be the Galaxy S22 FE – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Galaxy S21 FE It was delayed a lot, but it was released. This, however, is not likely to be the future of Galaxy S22 FE, which may have its debut canceled to give priority to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. THE Samsungon the other hand, is already preparing to reveal a new cell phone to fans next year: the expected Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should not win a successor in 2022 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The information was revealed by The Elec on Tuesday (19). According to the South Korean portal, Samsung is indeed not expected to launch the Galaxy S22 FE this year. The bet follows another rumor raised in June that pointed to the end of the premiered line in 2020, with the Galaxy S20 FE.

Explanations for the cancellation of the S22 FE revolve around the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. To refresh your memory, the phone is a kind of spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note family, which received its last update in 2020. And its highlight, as you might imagine, is related to the S Pen stylus support.

Successor of the Galaxy S21 FE should arrive in 2023

This whole set led Samsung to reflection. No wonder, initially, the brand intended to produce three million units of the Galaxy S22 FE in 2022 alone. But, adding to the sales performance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the scenario of scarcity of chips, the South Korean brand chose not to launch the new version of the line for now.

Thus, the components will be destined for the Ultra edition, due to cell phone demand.

But this does not mean that the line will be abandoned. The South Korean website also reports that Samsung is considering launching the Galaxy S23 FE next year. The expectation is that three million units will be produced initially.

