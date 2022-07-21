Santos directs the signing of full-back Mário Fernandes

Santos is close to announcing the signing of right-back Mario Fernandes, without a contract after leaving CSKA (RUS). Peixe has settled the salary bases with the player in the last few days and aligns the last details to announce the player.

The negotiations were initiated by former Santos football executive Edu Dracena. As Lance/Diário do Peixe reported on July 10th, two names considered “great” negotiations were underway. In addition to Mário, Lucas Blondel, who belongs to Tigre (ARG), is negotiating with Peixe and may also arrive.

Mario Fernandes is a Brazilian naturalized Russian and played in the World Cup in 2018, and in the European Championship in 2021. Fernandes was revealed by Grêmio and left for Russia in 2012. He won the Russian Premier-Liga three times and the Russian Super Cup twice. There are more than 300 matches for CSKA, with 11 goals and 19 assists.

The wings are priorities in Peixe. At the moment, the team counts Madson and Auro. The permanence of the two, however, is uncertain for the next season. Both have a contract until the end of this year and do not know if they will stay. The second arrived backed by Edu Dracena.

Now, Alvinegro Praiano focuses on a player on the side of the field and a midfielder. The club’s market analysis sector is the one who has been indicating the players to strengthen the club.