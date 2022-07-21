Santos performances: João Paulo and Eduardo Bauermann stand out in victory against Botafogo | saints

John Paul: made great saves, one of them face to face against Erison, closing the angle for the Botafogo forward. Very demanding, especially in the first half, when he prevented the rival from opening the scoring on at least two opportunities. Note: 8.5 .

Eduardo Bauermann: overcame the bad performance against Avaí with a great match. He twice prevented the Cariocas from opening the scoring in the first half. In the second stage, he continued with solid performance, avoiding a good opportunity from Matheus Nascimento. Note: 8.5.

Angelo: fluctuated good and bad moments on the field. He held the ball too much at times, which angered the fans. He ended up disarmed when trying to dribble and generated attacks on the opponent. He was replaced by Lucas Barbosa. Note: 5.5.

1 of 2 Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão celebrate Santos’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Raul Baretta/AGIF Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão celebrate Santos’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Raul Baretta/AGIF

Check out the notes of Santos players:

john paul [GOL]: 8.5

madson [LAD]: 6.0

Luiz Felipe [ZAG]: 6.0

Eduardo Bauermann [ZAG]: 8.5

Felipe Jonathan [LAE]: 7.0

Rodrigo Fernandez [VOL]: 6.5

Vinícius Zanocelo [VOL]: 6.0

Camacho [VOL]: 6.0

Camacho [VOL]: 6.0

Carlos Sanchez [MEC]: 5.5

Carlos Sanchez [MEC]: 5.5

Wesley Patati [ATA]: 6.0

Wesley Patati [ATA]: 6.0

Lucas Barbosa [ATA]: 5.5

Lucas Barbosa [ATA]: 5.5

