Screenwriter Reveals Dark Illuminati Detail

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was Marvel’s endeavor in the multiverse, the film presented different realities while the protagonist protected America Keys from the Scarlet Witch, one of these universes was that of the Illuminati.

In the Illuminati reality, we were introduced to the Earth-833 universe, the dimension had numerous cameos, even if not all of them pleased fans.

In a recent Empire interview, Michael Waldron, the film’s screenwriter, described the Illuminati universe as a ‘police state’ or a dictatorship of heroes.

‘The funny thing aboutMemoryLane is…it’s not there, but my secret history of 838 is a bit of a police state,’ Waldron said. ‘The rigid system of the universe is such a nightmare that it is possible that the people of this world see Wanda as a hero for her actions there.’

‘You can see, everyone is dressed evenly, like an Orwellian feeling. Because I always thought, ‘Okay, why does this MemoryLane thing exist?’ I wrote a bunch of what were, essentially, wet lyrics that I think we recorded, but it just doesn’t… You can’t hear it, but it’s like the guy is saying in the background He’s like, Any memoirs of crimes committed might be admissible in a court of law…’MemoryLane is really the state’s attempt to get you to admit a crime you’ve committed. That’s my dark secret aboutMemoryLane.’ (via ComicBook)

The cameos in Doctor Strange 2 provide some answers, but only in upcoming Marvel Studios productions will we get the aftermath of these encounters and how Earth-833 dealt with the Wanda Maximoff massacre.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script was developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.

