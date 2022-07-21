Simon Pegg Answers If He Wants To Star In Marvel Projects

Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg has revealed if he plans to star in Marvel projects one day.

In a recent interview, Pegg discussed the film franchise starring Tom Cruise. He reveals that the approach is not aimed at children, but at adults (via ScreenRant).

“I want to do more adult stuff in the future. I think Mission Impossible It’s a very adult franchise. It targets less kids than just big people, but I want to do more drama.”

In addition, Pegg, blasted by Star Wars fans, was approached about the Marvel theme, and commented that he is in no hurry to join the MCU, although he has shown interest.

“I’m in no rush to join the MCU or anything. I kind of feel like I want to be a little bit more free. You’re a part of it and you’re stuck with it for years. It can be a little restrictive,” he said.

Simon Pegg in Mission Impossible.

Astro returns in Mission Impossible 7

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible will use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

The cast will also include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on July 13, 2023.