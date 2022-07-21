Singer Mayara Braga releases her album Negra da Luz at Luau de Fazendinha

Mayara Braga performs the Launch Show of her first album, entitled “Negra da Luz – Ancestralidade e o Sagrado Feminino”. The launch takes place on July 27 (last Wednesday of Macapá Summer), at 9 pm, at Luau da Cidade, at Praia de Fazendinha.

The artist, with more than 30 years of career, promises an amazing show. With the presentation of an authorial work that crosses cultural borders. Bringing rhythms such as chorinho and carimbó, without forgetting the elegance and the remarkable presence of batuque and marabas. In addition, the audience can prepare for the surprises that will come with the performances on stage, whose moments were designed to allow the audience to perceive the artist’s gaze, of figures of the Afro-Brazilian religion, such as: Cabocla Mariana, Zé Pelintra and Pomba Gira.

About the performances, Mayara Braga comments that the goal is for people to leave the show with the dimension of everything that the female is capable of giving birth.

Technical data of the show:

Produced by: Shayna Braga and Vitória Castilho

Logistics: Daniel Victor

Musical Director: Juninho Romano

Photo: Nani Rodrigues

Art: Guilherme Romano

Text: Shayna Braga

Special participations:

Shayna Braga

Vitória Castilho

Leticia Sfair

Hayam Chandra

Mariana Palheta

Raisa Stephanie and Lucas Rodrigues

Cultural Support: Secult (AP), Amcap, Maycom Gomes Photographer, Alice Salazar store, Maria goes with the others, Colégio Intergenius

Home art space, Yasmin Braga: Dental Surgeon

Camapu and Autonomy Agency.

The Macapá Summer event is organized by the Municipality of Macapá (Fumcult).

Service

Launch Show of the Album Negra da Luz, by Mayara Braga – Macapá Summer

Day 7.27.2022 | 9 pm

Location: Praia de Fazendinha | Macapá AP

The album “Negra da Luz” is available on all streaming platforms. Click on the links to learn more.

http://linklist.bio/mayarabragaoficial

Spotify: Mayara Braga

