‘Speak, Zez’: Cruzeiro’s ‘curse’ against CSA continues; see numbers

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press In 2019, Thiago Neves starred in the fateful moment of Cruzeiro’s relegation

Cruzeiro’s “curse” against CSA continues. Since the fateful audio sent by midfielder Thiago Neves to former manager Zez Perrella, in 2019, the teams faced each other six times – none with a triumph from Minas Gerais. This Wednesday (20), the match for the 19th round of Serie B ended with a 1-1 draw, at Rei Pel, in Macei. Leader of the competition, Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the first half, with a header, with Luvannor. Lucas Barcelos scored for CSA in the second time after a lot of complaints about the lack of a penalty for the visitors in the previous move. In the end, it was a 1-1 draw.

Thiago Neves’ audio for Zez Perrella was leaked in November 2019, on the eve of the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA, in Mineiro, for Serie A. At a given moment of the leaked recording, the Cruzeiro midfielder provokes the opponent: “If we don’t win of the CSA, for God’s sake,” he said at the time.

Even the favorite, the Minas Gerais team ended up being defeated 1-0 – the midfielder even missed a penalty – in a remarkable game of that unparalleled relegation campaign for Serie B.

From the audio, the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA has a favorable record for the Alagoas. In six matches, there are four wins for Azulo and two draws (see the story at the end of the text).

Full audio by Thiago Neves