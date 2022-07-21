Steven Yeun reacts to possible crossover between Invincible and The Boys

Responsible for the voice of Mark Grayson in Invincible, the animated series that became a huge success on Prime Video, Steven Yeun ended up being asked if there are plans involving a possible crossover with The Boys.

The productions were known for their violence, not to mention that Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are involved in both.

The actor gave a short but disheartening answer in an interview with comic book: “No.”

It is worth remembering that the recordings of the second season have already started, but there is no premiere forecast for now.

Invincible follows a teenager named Mark Grayson, whose father is the most powerful superhero in the world. After turning 17, Mark begins to develop his own powers and becomes a pupil of his father.

The comic started in 2003 and ended in 2018.

Kirkman launched the comic in collaboration with artist Cory Walker in 2003, the same year that The Walking Dead premiered. Inspired by his love for Spider-Man, Invincible is Kirkman’s attempt to tell the story of a young superhero as he grows up.

The first season had eight episodes, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) in the role of showrunner.

The main cast features stars such as Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Seth Rogen (Jobs), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), JK Simmons (Spider man), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Ross Marquand (The walking Dead Walton Goggins (The eight hated).

In addition to them, we also have Ezra Miller (Justice League) as DA Sinclair, Mahershala Ali (True Detective) as Titan, and Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!) as Emperor of Mars, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Steve, Clancy Brown (Thor: Ragnarok) as Damien Darkblood, Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario: No Man’s Land) as Machine Head, and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as Rick Sheridan.