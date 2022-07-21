‘Still Pretty Caucasian’: Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Need to Improve Diversity

Jessica Alba said that Marvel still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity.

The actress, who is of Mexican descent, spoke earlier about struggling to get lead roles early in her career because she “wasn’t Caucasian enough.”

In a new interview, Alba commented that while some things have improved, diversity is still an issue in the mainstream film industry.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, they’re the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s a family thing, it’s still very Caucasian,” he said. glamor uk.

“I would say I was one of the few back then… And it was before Disney bought Marvel… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same.”

Alba appeared in superhero movies, starred in the movie Fantastic Four from 2005 and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer. Disney, which owns Marvel, now also owns the rights to the Fantastic Four.

He continued: “I think more for young people, who will be our future leaders, it is important that they see the world on screen, or in the stories, in the dreams that we create as artists: it reflects the world that they are in.”

In 2017, Alba recalled in an interview how she often took on roles described as “exotic”.

Jessica Alba starred in the movie ‘Fantastic Four’ in 2005 (Getty Images)

“They couldn’t find out my ethnicity,” he explained. “I always looked for the ‘exotic’.”

“They said, ‘You’re not Latina enough to play Latina, and you’re not Caucasian enough to be the lead, so you’re going to be the ‘exotic’. Whatever that means.”

Elsewhere in his interview with glamor ukAlba talked about going to therapy with her two young daughters.