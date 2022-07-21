STJD prosecutor denounces São Paulo for racist gestures by fans | Sao Paulo

The prosecutor of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) denounced São Paulo because of racist gestures made by fans of the club to fans of Fluminense, last Sunday, in Morumbi, in a game for the Brazilian Championship.

São Paulo was denounced in article 243-G, which deals with the practice of a discriminatory act related to prejudice on grounds, among other things, of color. The information was published by O Globo and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 New video shows another São Paulo fan making racist gestures towards Fluminense fans — Photo: Reproduction New video shows another São Paulo fan making racist gestures towards Fluminense fans – Photo: Reproduction

The article provides for the practice of these acts by fans in paragraph 2, which limits the punishment to São Paulo to a fine that can vary from R$100 to R$100 thousand. He also cites the possibility of preventing identified fans from entering stadiums for up to two years.

There were two episodes related to two different fans that were filmed while allegedly imitating monkeys to provoke Fluminense fans.

The civil police of São Paulo also opened an investigation for criminal investigation. Of the two fans, one of them voluntarily presented himself at the police station and denied that he had imitated a monkey.

São Paulo will be able to defend itself in the STJD. There is no date yet for the case to be heard.

