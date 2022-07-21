Stranger Things | Will is gay and loves Mike, says Noah Schnapp

The sexuality of Will Byers, Noah Schnapp’s character in Stranger Thingsreturned to be discussed in this fourth season of the series.

In an interview with Variety, Schnapp commented that the character’s journey and sexuality has been in hint since the first season.

“It was clear in this [4ª] season that Will has feelings for Mike. [Os criadores] have been intentionally pulling that in the last few seasons. Even in Season 1 this was hinted at and slowly this storyline grew”, commented. “This character loves his best friend, but struggles with whether he will be accepted or not, feeling like a mistake. Will always felt this way. All of his friends have found their girlfriends and they all fit into their clubs. Will never found a place to fit in”.

During the new episodes, which already have more than 1 billion hours viewed, Will showed his feelings to his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) during a conversation in the van.

“This scene was very important to him. [Will] why solidified this truth, that he loves his best friend and doesn’t know how to tell him”.

The series is in a good moment, receiving several nominations in the technical categories at the Emmy 2022 – check out the main nominees here.

The fifth season is in development and does not have a release date on Netflix. A spin-off production is also in the works, with production by the Duffer brothers.

“Stranger Things 4 continues to deliver super interesting and fun characters while developing a story that increasingly flirts with horror,” says our season four review.