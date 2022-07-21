That ’90s Show | Wilmer Valderrama shares script photo

Wilmer Valderramaone of the main characters of That ’70s Showshared last Wednesday (20) a photo of the script of the derivative, now titled That ’90s Show. The actor, who played foreign student Fez, participated in the show’s eight seasons as a regular.

“To whom can to interest… Now if I could only remember the accent…”he wrote in a post on his Twitter, referring to his character’s thick accent in That ’70s Show. One of the main jokes of the series is precisely that nobody knows their country of origin. It is also worth mentioning that his nickname, Fez, came from the acronym Foreign Exchange Student (“Exchange Student”, in English) and that in reality the public never really knew his real name.

Recently, Tommy Chong made his return official for the Netflix revival. he joins Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Wilmer Valderrama (Did), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

The new series will be set in the 1990s and starred by Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna. According to the synopsis, Leia will be visiting her grandparents in the summer and meeting other kids from the fictional town of Point Place, under the watchful eyes of Kitty and Red.

There is still no release date for the show on Netflix.

