The 5 Best Films With Daniel Radcliffe Besides Harry Potter

Let’s talk about the best movies with Daniel Radcliffe? We have prepared a list of projects from the eternal Harry Potter.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Daniel Radcliffe It hardly ever goes by its name anymore. After all, it is impossible to separate the actor’s face from the character Harry Potter. So when we think about Daniel Radcliffeour head already creates the image of dark hair, the lightning bolt-shaped scar on the forehead, the round glasses, the black and red robes, a wand in hand and the entire face of the boy who grew up in Rua dos Priveiros, nº4in the closet under the stairs.

However, the actor didn’t just work on the wizarding world franchise. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of the best films with Daniel Radcliffe. But without Harry Potter, it is clear. Finally, check out the list of best movies with Daniel Radcliffe.

Best movies with Daniel Radcliffe

1. The Woman in Black

2012 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 35m

THE Woman in black was Daniel Radcliffe’s first production after the close of Harry Potter. In the film, he plays Arthur Kipps, a man sent to regularize the documents of an abandoned mansion. However, Arthur is unaware that he travels to the region near a village where children mysteriously die.

Already immersed in the confusion, he begins to have visions of a woman dressed in black. Thus, he discovers that he needs to investigate the past of the place in order to solve the mystery.

Available on Apple TV.

2. Verses of a Crime

2013 ‧ Drama/Romance ‧ 1h 44m

Verses of a Crime brings Daniel Radcliffe as Allen Ginsberg, in 1944. Thus, he leaves his parents’ house for university, having to deal with the feeling of guilt for having left his mother behind. With the dream of becoming a writer, he is uncomfortable with the teaching method of the poetry course.

So Allen knows Lucien Carr (Dane DeHaan), a thought-provoking young man who introduces you to the counterculture. Eventually, the two form a beautiful friendship, until Radcliffe’s character begins to feel attracted to Lucien.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Imperium: Leaderless Resistance

2016 ‧ Thriller/Crime ‧ 1h 49m

Daniel Radcliffe appears as an FBI agent in Imperium: Leaderless Resistance. Therefore, he works undercover to find and stop a group of neo-Nazis in the United States. So the group plans to use a bomb to destroy the city. Up to Michael measure every effort to prevent a great tragedy.

Available on Apple TV.

4. Weapons in Game

2019 ‧ Action/Comedy ‧ 1h 38m

In Weapons in Game, miles (Daniel Radcliffe) becomes involved with a dangerous group on social media. So his life is turned upside down. After all, strangers use a program to force people to fight to the death, broadcast to the entire world.

Available on HBO Max.

5. Lost City

2022 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 1h 52m

In conclusion, Lost City it was Daniel Radcliffe’s last work. In the story, author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) writes about exotic places in adventure novels. However, while on tour to promote the new book, Loretta ends up kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliff).

Anyway, with the intention of ceasing to be just a character in the book, Alan (Channing Tatum) sets out to rescue the author. So, live an epic jungle adventure, working together to survive and find the ancient treasure before it’s too late.

