The five main challenges for coach Lisca on arrival at Santos

Lisca begins today (21) his career at Santos. The coach who was at Sport has some ideas and listened to people from Peixe to understand what lies ahead, but the X-ray will actually be done from 10 am, in the first training session at CT Rei Pelé.

The new commander of Alvinegro Praia will be officially presented at 2 pm, in Vila Belmiro, and will debut against Fortaleza, Sunday (24), at Arena Castelão, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

With little time to work, Lisca prioritizes conversations with the cast to get along and gain the athletes’ trust. The objective is to introduce more complex tactical issues from Monday, when Santos will start the free week before facing Fluminense on August 1, at Vila Belmiro.

Lisca’s top five challenges at Santos:

win the crowd

Lisca’s name was disapproved by most of the fans and generated protests on social networks. The situation worsened because of the troubled departure of Sport after just three weeks of work.

Lisca has a habit of bringing the fan close quickly and has several scenes celebrating with the stands. At Santos, the coach must have an initial rejection to overcome.

More than expecting another profile as a coach, the Santos fan is dissatisfied with the management of President Andres Rueda after the fight against relegation in the Paulista Championship and eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana. Irritation spills over into the coaching staff and cast. Only now remains in the season the Brasileirão.

Give confidence to the cast

The main group of Santos is full of young people and even the elderly felt the recent crisis. Recognized for the good relationship with the players, Lisca will need to raise the spirit factor of the squad.

The situation worsened after the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“From 4 to 0, we’re like crazy looking for our moment as quickly as possible. The crowd can’t go through what happened, we understand and try to get out of it as quickly as possible. We have to find that balance. victory, the score going to the front page, along with the work, will stabilize. Lisca is a great coach and comes with victory. Now, it’s calm down and all together we will find that balance. It’s no excuse, the collection in a giant team is like this It’s up to us to work to give the fans what they deserve”, said assistant Marcelo Fernandes.

find balance

Santos fluctuates a lot this season. In some games, the offensive system works and the defensive system does not, and vice versa. In the 2-0 victory over Botafogo, for example, Peixe gave many spaces and had great performances by goalkeeper João Paulo and defender Eduardo Bauermann to win.

Santos has been a team that defends poorly and attacks with few people. The team had rare moments of protagonism and few times won and convinced during the year 2022.

Find more “firm ends”

Santos has two unanimities in 2022: goalkeeper João Paulo and striker Marcos Leonardo. Other players had good moments and others not so good, such as Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires, Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Léo Baptistão. A challenge for Lisca is to give regularity to its holders.

Ângelo, for example, is seen as a future star by everyone at Santos, but he has not yet taken off. At 17 years old, shirt 11 makes wrong decisions and often sees the crowd lose patience.

Lisca needs to find the base of a starting team to move less from one game to another. The midfield is the sector that suffers the most changes. Carlos Sánchez went from not even related to Fabián Bustos to frequent starter with Marcelo Fernandes.

These firm tips can also come from the market. Santos negotiates with Mario Fernandes, Lucas Blondel, Diego Pituca and Brian Rodríguez. President Andres Rueda’s intention is to announce reinforcements this week.

tactical pattern

Santos doesn’t have its own style of play in 2022. Former coach Fabián Bustos defended adapting to the opponent, but, in the end, Peixe was basically limited to 4-3-3 and 4-2-4.

One of former football executive Edu Dracena’s criticisms of Bustos was about the Argentine coach’s difficulty in strengthening the midfield. Santos often played with two midfielders and four forwards, without a point guard.

With interim Marcelo Fernandes, Santos played three times in 4-3-3 and once in 4-2-4. Peixe has rarely played with three defenders or four men in midfield in recent months.

By choosing Lisca, the Santos board and the new executive Newton Drummond understood that the coach can bring solidity to the team, with a pre-defined style at home and abroad. Lisca’s work at América-MG, between 2020 and 2021, was highly rated at Peixe.