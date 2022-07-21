The Good Nurse, with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, gets images by Netflix

THE Netflix released the first images of The Good Nurse, a film telling the true story about the murderer Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) and Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain).

“Suspecting that a colleague may be responsible for the mysterious deaths of several patients, a nurse risks her own life to discover the truth. A breathtaking thriller, based on true events,” reads the synopsis.

“I wanted to recognize someone like Amy,” Chastain tells Vanity Fair. “She’s the kind of superhero I want to celebrate because they’re everywhere.”

Based on Charles Graeber’s book, The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, the film is directed by Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm from a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917; Last Night in Soho) .

Lindholm is a working partner of Thomas Vinterberg, and he was the writer of the great Hunt and Druk – Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The film arrives in the last quarter of 2022 on Netflix.

