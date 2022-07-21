The Handmaid’s Tale | See the first images of season 5

O hulu released new images from the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Talein Brazil), in one image is Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne and the other Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford.

According to the website deadlinethe series will return in september 14 with two episodes. New episodes will be released weekly. In Brazil, the series is distributed by Paramount+. The episodes are placed there, and then they go to Globoplay.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In this new season, June will face consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose.

Meanwhile, widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada.

Commander Lawrence works with Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power.

Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The cast of the series also includes by Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.