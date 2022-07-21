The Hollywood heartthrob arrested twice for “bathroom”

The actor and singer George Maharis became famous as one of the protagonists of “Route 66” (1960-1962). Maharis was at the height of success in Hollywoodwhen his career went into decline due to scandals involving his sexual orientation.

Born in 1928 in astoria, New York, he started working as a mechanic at a very young age in order to pay for singing lessons, as he dreamed of succeeding in this field. Due to a vocal cord problem, he renounced the dream and enrolled in an acting school and debuted as an actor on television in 1951.

After a period away, he returned in 1958 in the film “The Mugger“ (1958) and, in the following year, he had a great opportunity to act in the series “Cidade Nua”. After shooting a film in Israel, he returned to the United States and was asked to star in the series “Route 66”, about two young men who traveled across the country by crossing the famous route.

The face considered “perfect” and the rebellious air made him an object of desire for the female audience, receiving around 5,000 weekly fan letters from all over the world. In 1962, Maharis ended up contracting infectious hepatitis after an injury during the recordings of “Rota 66”, having to be absent from the recordings for some time.

After recovering, he returned to the series demanding a better salary, especially as the series’ ratings plummeted during his absence. However, the request was not granted, and Maharis decided to return to his old dream and invest in his singing career, having recorded several albums and scored some hits.

After some box office failures, he decided to dedicate himself entirely to his music career and went on a tour of South America. In 1965, he had great success in Argentina by recording “girl from Ipanema” in Spanish.

A year later, his tour returned to our neighboring country and also took the opportunity to visit the Brazilappearing in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro alongside big national names like Roberto Carlos and Jair Rodrigues.

On the big screen he embodied the “bully” and wooer of women, but in real life he was gay. At the time, he could not publicly expose his real orientation so as not to jeopardize his career. In an attempt to “muffle” speculation about his homosexuality, movie studios created fake dating and even an engagement.

George Maharis was arrested in 1967 on allegations of indecent exposure in a Hollywood restaurant bathroom. At the time, it was common for police officers to go undercover in places frequented by gays. He was arrested, posted bail and left prison with his image tarnished.

The heartthrob acted in a few more featureless films, but he gained some projection in the 1970s, when he participated in series such as “Mission Impossible” and “Kojack”. In 1973, he posed nude for the magazine “Playgirl”.

A year later, he was arrested again after being caught having sex with a man in the locker room at a gas station in Los Angeles, but was released after posting a $500 bond. His last film was 1993’s “The Death Half-Blood”, starring Drew Barrymore. He is currently 93 years old.