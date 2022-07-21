The King Woman | Viola Davis appears powerful in new poster; Look

Viola Davis appears shrouded in orange light, and carrying a machete, in the new poster of The King Woman, revealed today by Sony Pictures – check it out in full below.

The film’s plot will show Nanisca (Davis) as the general of the army of Dahomey, an African tribe, who will have the help of the newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad) to combat invading forces seeking “violate their honor, enslave their people and destroy everything they have built in life“.

The historical drama is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and also starring John Boyega (Star Wars) and Lashana Lynch (captain marvel).

the debut of The King Woman is scheduled for the day September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.

