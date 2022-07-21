The mother who had to adopt her own child to have legal custody

Sarah Osborne pictured outside the Supreme Court with partner Helen Arnold

Sarah Osborne (right), with her partner Helen Arnold: she finally got the right to be on her son’s birth certificate

“There can be only one mother” on the birth certificate. That’s what a clerk at a registry office in Cambridge, UK, told Sarah Osborne when her partner gave birth.

After being denied the right to appear as a mother on the birth certificate, Sarah was forced to adopt her own child.

Now the UK High Court has revoked the adoption order, voided the original birth certificate and ruled that she must be recognized as a mother on the document.

UK High Court ruled that Sarah should be recognized as a mother in the document

After the court’s decision, Sarah, 48, said she was “glad and excited to be registered as the mother of my child, which is what I’ve always been.”

