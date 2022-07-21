The Movies That Almost Ruined Chris Hemsworth’s Career

Chris Hemsworth is in theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder, his fourth solo adventure in the MCU. Currently, the actor is famous around the world for playing the Asgardian in Marvel movies. But in addition to his performance as the hero, the Australian has unusual projects in his filmography. Some of them almost ruined his career.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor is trying to find inner peace. However, the Asgardian is forced back into action and recruits Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Born in 1983, Chris Hemsworth began his artistic career in Australian TV productions. In 2011, the actor was cast as Thor in the MCU. Since then, he has stood out as one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood.

We list below the 7 worst films of Chris Hemsworth’s career, which, according to the Looper website, almost ruined the actor’s career – check it out.

In the Heart of the Sea – 2015

Even with the direction of Ron Howard and Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Cillian Murphy in the cast, In the Heart of the Sea failed to win over audiences and critics. Based on one of the most famous books of all time, the film was criticized for its lackluster plot and for “wasting the potential” of its story.

According to the analysis of the specialized critic, the big problem of No Coração do Mar is in the characterization of the characters. “They’re all clones of each other, and none of them are funny,” commented one of the film’s reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the historical drama only has a 42% approval rating.

Spiderhead – 2022

Recently, Chris Hemsworth released the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead on Netflix. In the film, the Marvel star plays a pharmaceutical industry genius who runs a high-tech prison and uses inmates as guinea pigs. In addition to Hemsworth, the film has Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) in the cast.

The film conquered the audience of Netflix, and remained for a long time in the Top 10 of the platform. Spiderhead, on the other hand, displeased the specialized critics. The press criticized the direction of the story, the pacing of the feature and the length of the film. The film has only 40% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hacker – 2015

Produced between Thor: The Dark World and Ragnarok, Hacker was heavily criticized for its cliché plot, which does not bring any novelty or pioneering spirit to the genre. In the film, Chris Hemsworth plays a hacker who is recruited by the government to help in the hunt for a dangerous criminal.

As you can already see, Hacker’s plot is extremely similar to that of several other action thrillers. The movie may not be the worst of Hemsworth’s career, but it’s definitely the most forgettable. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only 33% critical approval.

Frustrated Vacations – 2015

In addition to excelling in action films, Chris Hemsworth is famous for performances in comedy films. One of them is Frustrated Vacations, released in 2015. The feature is a kind of remake/reboot of National Lampoon’s Vacation, a classic from the 80s starring Chevy Chase.

In its original release, the new Breakthrough Vacation was compared (unfavorably) to the original film. For the vast majority of critics, the film fails to repeat the rhythm, style and spirit of the classic. In this way, it becomes just a bland, cliché-ridden comedy, with 27% on Rotten Tomatoes.

MIB: Men in Black – International – 2019

Reboots and remakes, as you can see above, are dangerous ideas. In 2019, Chris Hemsworth starred in MIB: Men in Black – International, a revival of the iconic franchise by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. In the long, the actor played once again with Tessa Thompson, the Valkyrie of the MCU.

MIB: Men in Black – Internacional disappointed a lot of people. With only 23% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was criticized for trying to “imitate” the original franchise. In addition, several critical reviews blasted the characterization of the characters, the script of the film and the performances of the cast.

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen – 2016

The production of The Huntsman and the Ice Queen was definitely a surprise. After all, the original Snow White and the Huntsman movie – starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth – failed to win over critics. Even so, the sequel to the film hit theaters in 2016.

Even with an excellent cast, formed by Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron, the film was detonated by the public and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only has a 20% approval rating. Once again, the film received heavy criticism for its cliché plot, stereotypical characters, and nonsensical ending.

Violent Dawn – 2012

According to the website Looper, Breaking Dawn is the worst project of Chris Hemsworth’s career. The remake of an 80s classic only has a 15% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also failed to win over the audience: only 51% of the audience liked the feature.

In addition, Breaking Dawn became a real failure at the box office. The film cost US$65 million to produce, and made just US$50 million in worldwide screenings. In the film, Chris Hemsworth plays an American military man who tries to protect his city from a North Korean invasion.

Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth, is now in theaters. The feature should arrive soon on Disney+, click here to subscribe to the platform.