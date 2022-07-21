‘The New Cinderella’ in the ‘Afternoon Session’; check out 10 facts about the movie starring Hilary Duff | pop

1 of 11 ‘A Nova Cinderella’ in the ‘Afternoon Session — Photo: Disclosure/IMDB ‘The New Cinderella’ in the ‘Afternoon Session — Photo: Disclosure/IMDB

1. Rupert Grint as Austin Ames 😯

Yes, the interpreter Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter saga was the name chosen by the director to play the good guy in the film. Unfortunately, Rupert was unable to proceed with filming due to the shooting of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and had to abandon the project. Chad Michael Murray ended up taking the role.

2. Cinderella is Hilary Duff’s favorite princess 👸

And the actress accepted the role in the film exactly for that reason. Mark Rosman, the film’s director and who worked with Hilary on “Lizzie McGuire,” sent the script to the artist, who agreed without batting an eyelash.

3. Hilary Duff learned to direct while filming the feature 🚗

In the script, Hilary’s character, Samantha Montgomery, appeared directing in several scenes. But Hilary, just 15 at the time of filming the film, had never directed.. Therefore, the actress took the opportunity to take directing classes on the film’s set along with a coach.

4. Chad Michael Murray invited Hilary Duff for coffee before recording started ☕

When he was cast to play the heartthrob Austin Ames, Chad Michael Murray thought it would be nice to invite Hilary Duff for a coffee, in order to talk about the film and strengthen relationships. The meeting went so well that the actress admitted that the artist became her crush in season.

5. Confusion with Lindsay Lohan 🔥

Just before starring in “The New Cinderella,” Chad Michael Murray played Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in “Fresh Friday.” And it seems that this caused a lot of jealousy in the actress of “Mean Girls”. There were even some rumors that Lindsay called Chad just to badmouth Hilary and convince him to give up acting with her in the film.

6. ‘The New Cinderella’ has several spin-offs 🎬

“The New Cinderella” was the first in a series of films that take the same premise. Are they:

“Another Tale of the New Cinderella” (2008), with Selena Gomez;

“The New Cinderella: Once Upon a Song” (2011), with Lucy Hale;

“The New Cinderella: If The Shoe Fits” (2016), with Sofia Carson;

“Cinderella’s Christmas” (2019), with Laura Marano;

“The New Cinderella: Superstar” (2021) with Bailee Madison.

7. The kiss in the rain almost didn’t happen 😘

The final scene with the iconic kiss in the rain almost didn’t happen because of the details that the footage involved, from the drip on Austin Ames’ face, to the rain fake. Aside from that the actors always needed to dry off before heading back to the next one. take. The scene took all night to shoot, but the result was worth it.

8. Chad Michael Murray created the Austin Ames story ✍

When received the script, Chad Michael Murray was bothered by the lack of backstory for his character’s trajectory.. So he gave the idea of ​​the conflict between Austin and his father, and the plot of the choice of college where the character would go.

9. 2004, the year of princesses 🥰

The New Cinderella, released in 2003, competed with three other princess-themed films: “A Prince in My Life”, which was released on April 2, “The Princess Diaries: The Royal Wedding”, which was released on August 11. and “An Enchanted Girl”, released on December 17. Those last two with Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

10. Regina King and Jennifer Coolidge double

Regina King, the actress who played Rhonda, the film’s “fairy godmother”, and Jennifer Coolidge, who played Fiona, the “evil stepmother”, acted in two films together in 2003. The first was “The New Cinderella” and the second second was “Legmente Loira 2”, both recorded in the same year.