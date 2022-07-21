The perfect Netflix movie to watch with the kids this weekend

A creature born half chicken, half rabbit, who has both natures in him and has neither, wants to give his life the same fate as his father’s and be a pathfinder of the world. Theoretically, nothing would stop him, but his special condition hinders his dreams at the beginning, until necessity forces him to take an attitude in order to prevent something catastrophic from happening, and for that he will have to face someone who knows him as few and knows how to annihilate it. Those who have never gone through similar dilemmas and traumas, in which living requires much more than courage, was spared many inconveniences, but also missed out on excellent opportunities to receive invaluable lessons. Knowing yourself, in depth, to such an extent that it is impossible to sabotage yourself, is not exactly simple, and this condition becomes a matter of almost invincible proportions if we are constantly affronted by ourselves, if we find ourselves prone to being crueler in judgments towards our own attitudes than the most ruthless of executioners.

“Frangoelho e o Hamster das Trevas” (2022) features important themes with lightness, fostering discussions involving personality, bravery, self-affirmation and the search for justice, all in a playful way, within the reach of children, but also of adults — and say- if you want to say so, but the more we, those who would have such maturity because we have been far from childhood for some time, claim that productions like these do not interest us, the more we are forced to swallow our pride, exercise our honesty of feelings and review our position. First, because the animation by the Belgians Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet is a masterpiece from a technical point of view; secondly, because always, rigorously always, there is in these narratives a true source of figures of speech, sometimes subtle, sometimes shocking because they are so wide open, all planted there in the right place, at the ideal moment so that none of the discussions proposed by the directors remain ignored. This simple (or not so) expedient of animations — which I prefer to continue naming cartoons — dates back to Walt Disney (1901-1966), in a very conservative retrospective, who cleverly adapted tales and legends of Scandinavian, African and indigenous extraction in the light of of graphic characters and with them he built an empire that lasts through history and crosses time.

In the case of Hopper Chickenson, the chicken of the title, this weird child, half chicken, half hare, tries in every way to return the love of Arthur, who found him as a newborn, abandoned in a canoe by the river, because it takes on a strength that it doesn’t yet have, that perhaps it never will. Arthur, a legitimate and courageous rabbit, made his living dedicating himself to adventures in which he was challenged to reach the whereabouts of treasures coveted by kingdoms all over the Earth, until he himself took the throne, the greatest aspiration of his brother’s life. , Lapin, passed over by their father, the King of Featherbeard. A decade and a half later, Lapin is in prison for conspiracy after attempting the crown, and it’s up to Chickenson, Chickenhare, the chicken-rabbit, Chicken-Rabbit, to embark on a perilous journey to the remote island where his uncle is serving time. in order to convince him to return the book that indicates where the Dark Hamster is, an amulet that guarantees the monarch’s protection. When visiting Lapin, Frangoelho learns that the prisoner is still steadfast in his attempt to forcibly remove his brother, since he had consulted an infinity of books until he came across the information that the Dark Hamster is the most powerful talisman than a candidate. to the leadership of Featherbeard could aspire to. Which leads him to the obvious conclusion that Lapin plans to break out of prison and once again vent his autocratic delusion. To stop it, Frangoelho has Abe, a turtle as wise as he is fearful, and Meg, the fearless and charming possum, but always overlooked for physiological reasons, a silly cliché in David Collard’s script, but which lends itself here. defending humor in a plot that would seem grim without these flirtations with unassuming grace.

Movie: Chicken Chicken and the Dark Hamster

Direction: Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet

Year: 2022

Genres: Adventure/Comedy

Note: 8/10