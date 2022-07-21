There is a national comedy debuting this week in cinemas in Porto – New in Porto

Although the hot days of the previous week have passed, the cinema is still a good plan for the summer. Whether for the air conditioning or to relax a little after a day at the beach, the important thing is to enjoy a few minutes of culture.

At the Alameda Shop & Spot NOS Cinemas, the big premiere this Thursday, July 21, is “O Pai Tirano”, by João Gomes. Even so, you can also get to know the comedy “What Have We All Done to God?”, by Philippe de Chauveron and the animated film “Galilebre and the Lost Temple”, by Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet.

This week, John Cassavetes is the honoree of Medeia Filmes, at Teatro do Campo Alegre, so you will be able to see titles by the director such as “Shadows”, “The Death of a Chinese Gambler”, “Faces”, “A Woman Under the Influence ” or “First Night”. At Sala Estúdio Perpétuo, there is still no film programming.

Cineclube do Porto, in turn, will present “A Ilha de Bergman”, by Mia Hansen-Løve, on Thursday, and “Flee — A Fuga”, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, on Saturday. This last session is part of the “Lux Filmes no Jardim” cycle and is therefore scheduled for the gardens of Casa das Artes, open-air and with free admission.

Write down the films you can see this week in cinemas in Porto and the respective sessions.

Alameda Shop & Spot NOS Cinemas

“O Pai Tirano”, by João Gomes, with José Raposo, Carolina Loureiro and Jessica Athayde. This is a remake of the famous Portuguese film that portrays the country’s reality both in 1940 and today. Sessions: every day at 15:10, 18:00 and 20:30, in room 4.

“What Have We All Done to God?”, by Philippe de Chauveron, with Christian Clavier, Chantal Lauby and Frédérique Bel. The film tells the story of a couple that will celebrate 40 years of marriage and whose children decide to organize a surprise party with the whole family, which may not be a good idea. Sessions: every day at 1:50 pm, 4:20 pm and 7:00 pm, in room 7.

“Galilebre and the Lost Temple”, by Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet, with Tiago Teotónio Pereira and Carolina Patrocínio. The animated story tells about a superhero who was born half chicken, half hare and who, although a little clumsy, embarks on an adventure with friends to defend his father from a villain. Sessions: every day at 1:30 pm, 4:10 pm and 6:45 pm, in room 5; Sunday also at 10:50 am.

“The Gray Man” by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The plot tells how former CIA agent Sierra Six is ​​released from prison with the aim of spreading death, being pursued by former colleague Lloyd Hansen. Sessions: every day at 9:30 pm, in room 7.

“2 Duros de Roer”, by Victor Santos, with Fernando Rocha, João Seabra and Mafalda Luís de Castro. The story shows a police officer from Porto who is transferred to Lisbon and who, together with his colleague, ends up living a series of ridiculous adventures. Sessions: every day at 17:10, 19:00 and 21:40, in room 6.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” by Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. In this new movie, Thor would be in search of his inner peace, but he is forced to try to prevent Gorr from achieving his goal of ending all the gods. Sessions: every day at 2:20 pm, 5:30 pm and 9:00 pm, in room 1 for the Atmos version.

“Minimum 2: The Rise of Gru” by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson, with Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Taraji P. Henson. The story goes back to the past to introduce the 12-year-old supervillain, when he meets his Minimal friends. Sessions: Portuguese version every day at 1:10 pm, 3:45 pm and 6:20 pm, in room 3; Sunday also at 10:40 am; original version every day at 8:50 pm in room 3.

“Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. As you can see, the film addresses the life and music of Elvis Presley, especially his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his agent. Sessions: every day at 9:10 pm, in room 5.

“Buzz Lightyear” by Angus MacLane with Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Dale Soules. The story introduces us to Buzz Lightyear’s past and follows the Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. Sessions: every day at 2:30 pm, in room 6 for the Portuguese version; on Sunday also at 11 am.

“Top Gun: Maverick” by Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. Even after 30 years in the service, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is still on the job and ends up embroiled in a mission that forces him to face his greatest fears. Sessions: every day at 1:20 pm, 4:45 pm and 8 pm, in room 2.

Medeia Films/Campo Alegre Theater

“Shadows”, by John Cassavetes, with Ben Carruthers, Lelia Goldoni, Hugh Hurd and Anthony Ray. The story tells about three African-American brothers who live in the same apartment in New York and dream of artistic careers. Sessions: Thursday and Wednesday at 6:30 pm; Saturday at 3:30 pm.

“The Death of a Chinese Gambler”, by John Cassavetes, with Ben Gazzara, Timothy Agoglia Carey and Seymour Cassel. After losing money in gambling, a man receives a proposal to kill an old Chinese gambler who was becoming a nuisance as a way of paying off his debt. Sessions: Thursday, Saturday and Wednesday at 9:30 pm; Friday at 6:30 pm.

“Faces”, by John Cassavetes, with Gena Rowlands, John Marley and Lynn Carlin. The plot shows the complicated relationship between a couple who, after an argument, spend the night away from home, each to their own side. Sessions: Friday and Sunday at 9:45 pm.

“A Woman Under the Influence”, by John Cassavetes, with Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk and Fred Draper. The film tells how a woman goes crazy with the social pressure and indifference of her husband. Sessions: Sunday at 3:30 pm; Monday at 9:15 pm; Tuesday at 5:45 pm.

“First Night” by John Cassavetes, with John Cassavetes, Gena Rowlands and Joan Blondell. The plot tells how a famous actress takes refuge in drinking after the accidental death of a fan. Sessions: Monday at 5:45 pm; Tuesday at 9:30 pm.

Porto Film Club

“Bergman’s Island” by Mia Hansen-Løve with Mia Wasikowska, Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps. Here we get to know the story of a couple of filmmakers, who move to the island that inspired Ingmar Bergman to write his next projects, until reality and fiction start to mix. Session: Thursday at 9:30 pm.

“Flee — The Escape”, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Here we get to know the story of Amin, who went from Afghanistan to Denmark and has kept a secret for over 20 years. Session: Saturday at 21:30.