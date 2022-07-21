The penalty awarded on top of Calleri, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Palmeiras, it’s giving you something to talk about. The offside position of the São Paulo striker was not considered by VAR, when he called the referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden to see the penalty. In the end, the goal was scored by Luciano, taking the match to the penalty shootout. With the classification of Tricolor, Alviverde did not approve the decisions of the field.

However, it was not only Palmeiras that did not like the performance of the refereeing team. With authority on the matter, the former referee Sandro Meira Ricci published a text on Globoesporte.com criticizing the position of the CBF. For him, in addition to the mistakes during the game, the federation’s posture is not ideal after the confrontation. Sandro also pointed out that there was “incompetence” of whistle professionals.

“The information from the CBF Referees Commission that the line could not be drawn after the game is as unbelievable as the confirmation that the line was not drawn during the match. Everyone could have remembered, including the referees who were on the field. After all, everyone conceptually knew the VAR protocol and knew that the offside had to be checked, but unfortunately they forgot. There is no conspiracy theory or explanation other than momentary incompetence. And the cabin audio proves this”, he defended. Sandro.

Sandro Meira Ricci refereed at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018. He was also present in the 2014 Libertadores finals, between San Lorenzo and Nacional-PAR, and the 2013 Club World Cup, between Bayern Munich and Raja Casablanca. If his experience as a soccer referee was so great, Sandro says that the authorities’ attitude in the face of the recent controversy in the Copa do Brasil it’s a surprise even for him.

“Now, for me, who spent so much time in refereeing, living and also generating controversies, it is hard to believe that this line was not drawn after the game. First because, as can be heard in the cabin audio, the possible offside bid was warned by the linesman when he says ‘adjusted’ and, immediately, separated by VAR, who says ‘marked’. This means that the bid was separated in order to be able to draw the line, if necessary, as it actually was. Everyone forgot at the time, but the bid remained marked and safe”, pointed out the referee commentator.