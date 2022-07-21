This is the biggest mistake people make when charging their cell phone

The scene is classic: you don’t have a way to charge your cell phone and so you don’t have to pay a bill to compare an original charger, you end up resorting to fake versions.

Well, as much as it is cheaper and easier to find, this device can harm your device in many ways!

But don’t worry, we’ll explain it to you!

After all, why not use a fake device to charge your cell phone?

According to an article on the website R7every electronic battery has a charge profile.

Okay, but what does that mean? Well, it’s just a certain characteristic that each battery has an amount of electrical current that can be injected over time so that it continues to function properly.

The problem is that if this feature is not respected, which happens most of the time when using a counterfeit charger, the battery can be damaged.

The portal highlights that if we stay below the minimum amount of electric current, for example, the battery will not be fully charged.

If we exceed it, we run the risk of having almost immediate damage to the battery. This is the biggest mistake people make when using, without prior knowledge, any charger bought at a camelódromo.

That’s because changing the maximum and minimum limits of the charge profile can also affect battery life.

Therefore, over time, the device may take longer to be fully charged and even stop working. Have you thought?

It does not stop there…

A fake charger does not have sensors that stop charging when the cell phone is 100% charged.

With this, the cell phone can be damaged by excess temperature or the power of its electronic circuit. This can even cause fires or explosions on your smartphone!

So be careful when using any pirated charger bought out there. Sometimes, cheap can be much more expensive.

