Thor 4 – Love and Thunder almost had the devil’s part – Movie News

Actor Russell Crowe who plays Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was almost cast as Satan. Designer Ken Barthelmey, hired by the studio, even developed the appearance of the creature, inspired by the character of Tim Curry from the movie Legend (1985).

Thor 4: Natalie Portman Says Love and Thunder is Marvel’s Gayest Movie

On his Instagram, the artist shared details of the final art with all the details about the concept, showing the mystical relationship of the character with the human appearance. “The task was to design a Satan next to Tim Curry’s devil from “Legend” (…) As it would be a prosthetic makeup, I was asked to give him hairy human legs and feet. This is what I came up with.”, Barthelmey said.

The artist was hired by the studio to develop creatures focused on the Asgardian adventure. Still in the post, he thanked the contribution to the MCU and promised to share more content from the production of Thor 4 soon. “Thanks to Creature/Prosthetic Designer & Supervisor (…) for bringing me on board. In the next few days I will post more works!”, he concluded.

Russell stars with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the new adventure of the God of Thunder and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), who together must face the butcher of the gods, Gorr (Christian Bale). In a different tone from the first two films of the hero, the feature appears with 68% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and has more relaxed scenes.