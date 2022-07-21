Todt watches F1 races with Schumacher: “I don’t leave him alone” – Formula 1 News

CRISIS OF RACE DIRECTION SACODE F1 + AND THE 2023 CALENDAR? | TT GP #61

Michael Schumacher watches the Formula 1 World Cup races. It was his friend Jean Todt who said it, after an event held to honor the seven-time world champion in Germany. Todt stated that he doesn’t miss Schumacher as he sees him quite often.

Todt was asked if it is true that he watches races with Schumacher and admitted that he is. Previously, Todt has said that he visits his friend at least twice a month, even though it is almost nine years after his skiing accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher’s boss during the five world titles he won with Ferrari, Todt has had plenty of time on his agenda since the turn of the year, when he ceased to be FIA ​​president after 12 years.

“I don’t miss Michael: I see him. Yes, it’s true, I watch races with Michael. What I miss is some things we used to do together,” he told German TV network RTL.

Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt on the podium at Suzuka 2000 (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

“I don’t leave him alone. He, Corinna and the family, we’ve all had so many experiences together. The beauty of what we live is part of us and lives on. Sometimes success and money change you, but Michael never did. He’s very strong,” Todt pointed out.

Last Wednesday, Todt was with Michael’s wife and daughter, Corinna Schumacher and Gina-Marie Schumacher, respectively, during a tribute paid to the seven-time world champion in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia. Schumacher was born and raised in Hürth, Cologne’s metropolitan area. The honor in question, the State Prize, is the region’s highest civilian honor.

Earlier this week, Michael Schumacher’s former manager Willi Weber again accused the German’s family of lie about the state of health so long after the accident.

Michael’s son Mick Schumacher is in France for the F1 weekend at Paul Ricard and said he didn’t attend the tribute just because he had the flu. The youngster is, by the way, at the best moment in F1, with points in the last two races.

How was Michael Schumacher’s accident:

On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher had a skiing accident that turned life into an endless mystery on the horizon.

The nightmare began in Méribel, a mountain town in France. The place is known for skiing, one of Schumacher’s favorites. The moment of relaxation went well until an ugly accident, with the German’s head hitting a rock. The seven-time champion fell into an induced coma at the end of 2013, suffering from brain injuries that were never properly made clear to the public.

Enlightening the public, by the way, was never the strong point of Schumacher’s advice. Sabine Kehm, the German’s right-hand man, shielded the family and limited the information leaked to the public as much as possible. Information, only when it was positive: in April, signs of conscience were more clearly perceived; in June, the end of the induced coma period. This step allowed Michael to leave the hospital in Grénoble, France, to pursue rehabilitation in Lausanne, Switzerland.

2015 arrived with a new scenario: rumors became much more frequent and began to be fought by the family. Reports that Schumacher was paralyzed and unable to speak were never confirmed, with publicist Kehm always highlighting steady, if slow, progress.

Information continued to dwindle, with the protection around Schumacher becoming even more egregious as soon as the transfer from the hospital to the Swiss home was possible. Few people were allowed to visit Michael, they were always trusted people who would never leak information. Jean Todt, Ferrari boss in the golden years of the turn of the century, is one of the rare people who sees Michael. The Frenchman never brought any new information, only stating that the two watch Formula 1 races on TV occasionally.

“It’s a very private thing. Michael is very well supported, he lives with his family, in his house, between Geneva and Lausanne. He keeps fighting. It’s the only thing I can say today,” Todt said in 2019.

Interestingly, one of the rare Schumacher news in 2020 came from Flavio Briatore. Or rather, from Briatore’s ex. On a reality show in Italy. Asked by another participant about the German’s health status, model Elisabetta Gregoraci said that communication is only possible through the eyes. This reaffirms the information that Michael still has not regained his speech.

Much to the regret of the curious, it is hard to believe any official information from the Schumacher family in the near future. Wife Corinna even arranged for a move to the Spanish island of Mallorca, seeking complete privacy. Even with all the effort, this is still difficult: in January, a person claimed to have photos of the ex-pilot lying in his bed, willing to sell for millions. The material never saw the light of day.

The rare news does not mean that Michael Schumacher is no longer someone relevant in 2020. On the contrary: it was a year in which it would be even more special to have him at the racetracks. Schumi would have the chance to congratulate Lewis Hamilton, who tied a record seven world titles. And most importantly, he would have the chance to follow his son Mick’s journey towards the F2 title, stamping his passport to F1 in 2021 as a Haas driver. A huge pity. May Michael, even recluse in his house, still have some quality of life.

And then Mick debuted and lived through his first year. His mother was with him for a good part of the season, Mick was superior to his partner – as possible in a team that presented by far the worst car on the grid. The big news, however, was that of the documentary. First, the film itself, a love letter to Michael, and family statements. They were the biggest in recent years and probably the last relevant ones in a long time.

