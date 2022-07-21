Tom Cruise is Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor – 7/21/2022 – Illustrated

A box office phenomenon since hitting theaters in May, “Top Gun: Maverick” has already grossed more than $1.2 billion, one of the biggest movie grosses in the last year. The success of the second film in the franchise propelled its star, Tom Cruise, to the position of highest-paid actor in Hollywood, with a salary of $100 million.

The figure is only possible because, in addition to the salary, the actor received a bonus for the box office even before the film’s premiere. The information is from Variety magazine.

Cruise handily leads the list of highest paid actors in the movie business. Will Smith appears in second place with a salary of US$ 35 million, for his participation in the still unreleased “Emancipation”, to be released in 2023 on Apple TV, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, both receiving US$ 30 million.

Released on Wednesday night, the list reveals the salaries of 26 stars who earn between $1.8 million and $100 million per starring film. Of all the names, however, only five are for women. Margot Robbie leads the women’s list in 18th place. The actress received $ 12 million to star in the live-action “Barbie”.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown will pocket $10 million for “Enola Holmes 2,” while Emily Blunt will receive the same $4 million as Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. to star in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” due for release in 2023.

Check out the complete list:

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”: $100 Million

Will Smith, “Emancipation”: $35 million

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”: $30 million

Brad Pitt, “Formula 1 Drama”: $30 million

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”: $22.5 million

Will Ferrell, “Spirited”: $20 million

Chris Hemsworth, “Rescue 2”: $20 million

Vin Diesel, “Fast X”: $20 million

Tom Hardy, “Venom 3”: $20 million

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker 2”: $20 million

Ryan Reynolds, “Spirited”: $20 million

Denzel Washington, “The Protector 3”: $20 million

Jason Momoa, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: $15 million

Eddie Murphy, “Big Cop 4”: $15 million

Chris Pine, “Star Trek” sequel: $13 million

Steve Carell, “Minions: Rise of Gru”: $12.5 million

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”: $12.5 million

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”: $12.5 million

Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes 2”: $10 million

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”: $9 million

Matt Damon, “Oppenheimer”: $4 million

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”: $4 million

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”: $4 million

Daniel Kaluuya, “Oppenheimer”: $4 million

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”: $3.5 million

Anya-Taylor Joy, “Furiosa”: $1 million