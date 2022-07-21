Top 10: AnTuTu chooses smartphones with the shortest charging time

Smartphone manufacturers are developing new technologies capable of increasing charging power by reducing waiting time at the socket. In some cases, the smartphone can complete a charge cycle (0 to 100%) in less than 20 minutes depending on the technology used by the brand. This Thursday (21), AnTuTu released a ranking that lists the ten analyzed smartphones with the shortest charging time. According to the benchmark platform list, most of the phones that have high charging speed are Chinese, including models from companies like iQOO, Nubia, realme and Xiaomi.

















According to information, to create the ranking, the shortest charging time from 5% battery to 100% was considered, covering devices with support for fast wired charging from 120W, a factor that directly interferes with the performance of the device against the rivals, since the greater the power, the shorter the waiting time. The highlight is the recently launched iQOO 10 Pro, a phone that has a battery with 4,700 mAh capacity and support for 200W fast charging. In second place is the iQOO 9 Pro, a former top of the line that uses the same battery as its successor, but offers 120W charging.

Overall, the difference between first and last place was 10 minutes, which is twice as long compared to the result achieved by the iQOO 10 Pro. However, the fact that the Xiaomi 12S Pro takes longer to charge does not mean that the smartphone is bad, quite the opposite. Considering that a few years ago the standby time exceeded 2 hours, all ten phones listed below are winners.

