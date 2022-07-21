Two fires in one month: the Spanish province of Zamora relives the fire nightmare – International

Everything that managed to be saved in June is burning now. Just a month after registering a major fire, the Spanish province of Zamora, in the northwest, is once again suffering from the flames due to the feeling of helplessness of its inhabitants.

The column of smoke can be seen 30 kilometers away and blends in with the clouds. The color of the ass looks unreal. The horizon is blurred, and the smell of burning fills the air.

Antonio Puga cannot hold back his tears as he watches, “desperately and helplessly”, as the flames advance in the fields of his small town, Pumarejo de Tera.

“It could have been avoided,” laments the 60-year-old.

The firefighters helicopter continues with its paths from the river to the fields, where it flies over throwing the water captured under the burning terrain.

Threatened by multiple sources of destruction, which have already consumed thousands of hectares, approximately six thousand inhabitants of 30 rural municipalities in the region of Castile and León had to abandon their homes on Sunday (17).

The first deaths were recorded due to the waves of fire that devastated Spain in the last week. The victims were recognized, including a firefighter fighting the flames near the town of Losacio and a shepherd, whose body was found in the neighbourhood, in Escober de Tabar.

– “Already lost” –

In June, a first fire devastated almost 30 thousand hectares of the so-called “Serra da Coroa”, near Portugal and famous for being one of the largest territories of wolves in Europe. It was the biggest fire recorded in Spain since 2004, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“The firefighters arrived late, the helicopters were there (this morning) and they left at three in the afternoon. One came back”, denounced Antonio Puga, an audiovisual technician.

“The firefighters tell us: ‘we are overloaded,'” added Alberto Escape, a 48-year-old technician, who regrets seeing the three red trucks leave. “They come and say, ‘this is already lost.’ They have orders to defend the human cores,” he explains.

The local authorities emphasize, in turn, that work is being done “to extinguish fires, prioritizing people’s lives”.

– “Forgotten Spain” –

Former city mayor Isabel Blanco, 52, acknowledges that the firefighters “arrived a little late”, a delay in which she sees as a lack of attention “forgotten Spain”.

That would be rural Spain, victim of depopulation and aging, as is happening in the province of Zamora and has become a recurring debate in the country.

Thousands of people are preparing to spend the night at the shelter for the homeless in the city of Zamora, some for the second night. Many still don’t want to talk, still not knowing if their homes have escaped the fire.

Daniel Santamara, 21, spent the holidays at his grandparents’ house and was forced to leave early with only a backpack on his shoulder, while “drops full of smoke fell, staining everything black”.

A few meters further on, Luis Rivero, 76, says he won’t forget “a very strong wind”, which “took everything away quickly and fanned the flames”.

Laura Gago, a 36-year-old beekeeper living in Escober de Tbara, still doesn’t feel ready to go and see its 700 hives. “I don’t have the strength yet”, she confesses after calculating the loss of 90% of her production.

“You can’t do anything against nature: the wind, the temperature, the drought,” she says, dejectedly. “Climate change has come and is here to stay,” she adds.