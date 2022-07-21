Udinese plays tough on values, and Flamengo suggests including player for Wallace release | Flamengo

A math and strategy game in search of a solution that pleases everyone. This is how we can summarize the negotiation between Flamengo and Udinese by Wallace.

New chapters were written this Thursday, they include the absence of the pre-season friendly midfielder and the suggestion of the red-black that the Italians choose a player to involve in the deal. Clubs continue to look for options that lead to a common denominator.

As much as the three parties are willing to carry out the operation, Udinese is firm in its demand for the player’s entire economic rights: 9 million euros (R$ 50 million) is the amount put on the table since the first meeting in the last Tuesday.

Flamengo counter-argues that it wants to buy 70% of this amount, offers 5 million euros (R$ 28 million) and seeks alternatives that complement the 6.3 million (R$ 35.5 million) of euros proportional to the total order.

Between triggers of goals for performance and installments that make conditions more pleasant for the Italians, Flamengo has now raised the possibility of including a player from its squad in the negotiation. The Rio club, in turn, did not offer a specific name or list, leaving Udinese free to make its assessments and suggestions for the continuation of the debate.

Representatives of Wallace are responsible for the conversations in Italy and daily reinforce the player’s desire to transfer to the red-black club. In Austria, where Udinese is pre-season, the midfielder was out of the 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly this Thursday due to the negotiation.

New meetings are scheduled for Friday, and Flamengo is counting on the player’s positioning so that Udinese can make the conditions for concluding the deal more flexible. Parties directly involved in the conversation make it clear that patience will be needed, especially as it is still the beginning of the transfer window.

At 27, Wallace is an Olympic champion and Udinese’s absolute starter for the last three seasons, with 90 games and one goal scored. Revealed by Grêmio, the midfielder still defended the Germans Hamburg and Hannover 96 since arriving in Europe in 2016.

