UFC sends Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos to Abu Dhabi card – 07/21/2022

The UFC 280 card, an event scheduled for October 22, in Abu Dhabi, has just won another heavyweight fight involving ranked athletes. The Brazilians Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, stars of the strawweight division (52 kg), were chosen to measure forces at the event.



The information was first published by ‘Combate.com’ and confirmed by the Ag Fight report with sources close to the event’s organization. In this way, Marina, number three in the ranking, puts her sequence of four wins at stake in search of the long-awaited chance to dispute the UFC belt, now held by Carla Esparza, her only tormentor in the sport.



Amanda, who submitted Michelle Waterson in her last performance in the Octagon last week, ranks ninth in the table. With six wins and only one defeat (to Jessica Bate-Estaca) in the division, the ‘Marajó Brothers’ representative can guarantee a spot at the top of the table in case of victory.



So far, the UFC 280 card is taking shape as one of the most star-studded of the 2022 season. In the main attraction of the night, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ duels with Islam Makhachev, in a duel valid for the vacant lightweight title (70 kg ), while Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight belt (61 kg) against former champion TJ Dillashaw.