UK election: who are the candidates in the race for the post of prime minister

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face off for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the post of prime minister

The race for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reached the final stage after an internal vote on Wednesday (20/7) that defined the two finalists for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

The candidates still in the running are former finance minister Rishi Sunak and current foreign secretary Liz Truss. The election comes after the announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation in early July.

The new prime minister will be chosen by the Conservative Party, which currently holds a majority in the British Parliament. The legend will choose its new leader, who will also occupy the post of premier.

The internal election is carried out in stages, during which the candidates least voted by conservative parliamentarians were eliminated.

