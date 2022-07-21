Umbrella Academy gets emotional in season 3

On June 22nd, the series that adapts the comics from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá had its third season made available by Netflix. Not knowing if there will be a sequel, The Umbrella Academy bet on a charged emotional tone, again putting its protagonists before an imminent end of the world. The difference here is that now the production created for streaming by Steve Blackman (fargo) is set in an alternate timeline.

This is how Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castaneda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Victor (Elliot Page) come across Sparrow Academy, a new superhero league formed by their father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), after their meeting in Dallas in the mid-1960s – seen in the previous season. And it doesn’t take long for the two teams to start measuring forces.

Among the new characters are: Marcus (Justin Cornwellin Intertwined Lives), the strong leader; Fei (Britne Oldfordin Flash), who sees through crows; Alphonso (Jake Epsteinin suits), capable of reversing the impact of blows; Jayme (Cazzie Davidin Eighty-Sixed), whose power is to expel poison; Sloane (Genesis Rodriguezin The Fugitive), gravity controller; Christopher, the mysterious cube; and Ben (Justin H.Min), just like Umbrella Academy’s dead brother.

Kugelblitz effect

It turns out that the change in the timeline caused the so-called Kugelblitz, an energy destined to erase all elements of existence until it destroys the world. To face this phenomenon, the Umbrella and Sparrow academies must unite, even amid constant friction. After all, if teams were already dysfunctional working separately, imagine the results when they need to team up? Get ready for a series of raids and sabotage.

To top it off, Sir Reginald’s versions, Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins) and Pogo (Adam Godley) don’t seem very trustworthy or willing to help, and used to be Umbrella Academy’s backbone in their original timeline. Hargreeves has been drugged by Sparrow, while Grace leaves her maternal role to become an “end-of-the-world worshiper” and Pogo leads a life far from heroism.

change time

The contemplation of the end of days has an effect on the group of protagonists. Five is calm about the apocalypse, at the same time that Diego discovers a side he was previously unaware of: the big daddy. Along with Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya), the vigilante lives his first adventures in fatherhood – and he enjoys it. Luther, on the other hand, warms the audience’s heart when he discovers love with the sweet Sloane, in a dynamic of forbidden romance to “Romeo and Juliet”.

In this way, the nucleus that least pleases and seems to advance is Viktor (despite the beautiful transition to live up to Elliot Page) in an attempt to regain his powers and in the conflict created with Allison, who is willing to do anything to recover the family she built. in Dallas. Far from the radar, The Umbrella Academy makes you laugh thanks to its relaxed tone, great musical repertoire and knowing how to develop beloved characters.