Veron says goodbye to Palmeiras and thanks Abel before boarding to close with Porto | palm trees

Gabriel Veron travels this Thursday night to Portugal, where he will finalize the details to sign for five years with Porto. The striker thanked Palmeiras and Abel Ferreira in his farewell to the club that formed him.

– I am grateful for everything I have lived inside Palmeiras, I arrived here as a boy and I leave as a man, knowing my responsibilities and the potential I have. I especially thank my teammates, the board and Abel who in these two years of work helped me so much and prepared me for this moment when I leave the club to live and play in Europe.

Veron was sold for 10.2 million euros (R$ 57.3 million). Palmeiras will have 80% of the value (R$ 45.8 million), while Santa Cruz, from Natal, will keep the remaining 20%.

The 19-year-old striker will travel with his managers and is already excited about the chance to play in Europe.

– I am very happy with this new challenge in my career, despite being very new I feel prepared and confident to play in European football. Porto is a giant club with a lot of tradition, entering the field with this shirt will be a dream come true – he added.

One of the most promising players in the recent history of the Palmeiras base, Veron will leave Verdão with 97 matches for the professional, 14 goals, 14 assists and six titles: Libertadores (2020 and 2021), Paulistão (2020 and 2022), Copa do Brasil (2020). ) and Recopa Sudamericana (2022).

Ballon d’Or of the U-17 World Cup in 2019, Gabriel Veron was sold by Palmeiras for values ​​that left many fans angry. The club, however, saw the need to make a negotiation in this window, and Porto was the club that officialized interest in shirt 27.

