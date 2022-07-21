Vojvoda reveals annoyance for goals conceded by Fortaleza in the final minutes of the games

In a press conference after the game, the coach of StrengthJuan Pablo Vojvoda showed annoyance at the goal scored in the last few minutes, which ended in a 2-1 defeat against RB Bragantino. this situation game by game”, highlighted the Argentine.

+ Fortaleza concedes a goal in stoppage time and loses to RB Bragantino away from home

Analyzing the performance of the tricolor cast, the coach emphasized that the team left something to be desired in the second stage, which directly influenced the final score. He also pointed out that it is not the first time that the Lion has suffered a setback in the dark.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“It was a first half that started well. Our pressure was intense in the high block, we managed to bother. I think the opponent managed a goal and I don’t know if it was fair to lose in the first half. In the second half we managed to equalize, we leveled it, but then the opponent had more possession of the ball and we couldn’t win the result. It’s not the first time it happens. It must be the fifth time we’ve been left with nothing in the last play of the match”, he said.

Despite the points of discontent, Vojvoda made it clear that he believes in the team’s recovery in the return. “The thought is that we have the possibility to turn this situation around, that we played good games and didn’t get the result we deserved in the first round, but football has that. At a certain point, we were far behind. That must be recognized”, he stressed.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags