War in Ukraine: Russia’s new plans for the conflict

Admin 1 min ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A Ukrainian soldier with a Himars rocket system

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

US-supplied ranged weapons changed Moscow’s calculus, says Lavrov

Russia’s military focus in Ukraine is no longer “only” the east, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In an interview with Russian state media, he indicated that Moscow’s strategy had changed after allied countries provided Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Russia would now have to push Ukrainian forces even further from the front lines to ensure its own security, he argued.

His comments came after the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russian ex-athlete and tourists have bodies eaten by bears after accident

A former athlete and two other Russian tourists died and had their bodies eaten by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved