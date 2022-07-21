Was it worth more than Neymar? Why Palmeiras agreed to sell Veron for 10 million euros | palm trees

Elected best player of the U-17 World Cup in 2019, Gabriel Veron says goodbye to Palmeiras as one of the biggest revelations of the club’s base and an expectation greater than reality. The 19-year-old will have the opportunity to prove in Porto, Portugal, that he can still be that “extra-class” player that he once imagined.

If the sporting part was harmed by a sequence of injuries that disrupted the regularity expected by managers and fans, the financial projections were well below the imagined: 10 million euros (R$ 55.4 million), with Verdão, the same owner of 60% of the economic rights, keeping around 80% of the value (R$ 44.4 million).

In 2020, with a few months at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira revealed that he had already received information about Gabriel Veron while still in Europe and, after a rout against Delfín, by Libertadores, he even stated that it was “impossible to sell for less than Neymar was.” sold to Barcelona”.

– I will tell a story. Luis Campos is the director of Lille (from France) and was my coach when I was Veron’s age. I went to talk to him about coming to Palmeiras. The first player he spoke about was Veron. He knows all the young people with potential. He knows he has a lot of quality. I always tell Veron to remember what brought him to this level. It is impossible for Palmeiras to sell this player for less than Neymar was sold to Barcelona – he said.

For comparison, the Brazilian left the Vila Belmiro club for 57 million euros in 2013, which at the time corresponded to R$ 182 million.

But a lot has changed for Veron since then.

The sequence of physical problems got in the way. In 2021, the club decided to speed up the young man’s recovery, but he suffered a serious injury in the second game after a greater preparation process at the beginning of the past calendar – the striker had already lost the Libertadores final and the World Cup at that stage. of the season.

After that, there was no regularity. When it seemed to pack a good streak this season, it presented new problems.

More than once, Abel Ferreira questioned the behavior of young people in press conferences when trying to explain the absence of athletes formed by the Palmeiras base in games or even in championships, as occurred in the Club World Cup, always indirectly.

Patrick de Paula and Renan, for example, are no longer part of the squad. Gabriel Veron, on the other hand, had the confidence of the coaching staff, so much so that whenever he didn’t have physical problems, he was a starter or considered to play.

A few days after fining the striker for videos recorded in a club during the final stretch of the recovery of a cut suffered in the foot in an accident outside the work environment, Abel paid for the lineup against São Paulo and Cuiabá, when the boy had good performances with an assist and a goal in both matches. Shortly after, the club decided to accept Porto’s proposal.

The value of the sale has motivated criticism from part of the fans, mainly due to the expectation created in a 19-year-old athlete who had a termination penalty of R$ 334 million (or 60 million euros). But the board understands that the negotiation was necessary for financial and market reasons.

In recent years, the club has decided to invest more in maintaining the base of the two-time Libertadores champion team. And for 2022 this remains a commitment made by President Leila Pereira, who has already stated that she does not intend to negotiate her main highlights, in the case of Danilo.

Even with a stable financial situation, Verdão still suffers from cash flow problems, which increases the need to have revenue from athletes’ negotiations to maintain balance. In January, for example, the board decided not to accept a proposal from Ajax for striker Giovani, who could earn up to R$100 million for the club.

See Gabriel Veron’s bids for Palmeiras

A possible devaluation, even compared to surveys received in previous years, is attributed internally to the market, which has been impacted by the crisis caused by the pandemic in recent seasons. Porto’s offer was the main one and therefore evaluated as good for all involved.

Gabriel Veron leaves this Thursday for Portugal to sign with Porto. Palmeiras will keep 10% of a future deal for the striker, who made 97 matches, scored 14 goals and won six titles for the professional team: Paulistão 2020 and 2022, Libertadores 2020 and 2021, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Recopa Sul- American 2022.

