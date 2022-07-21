Watch the trailer for the movie starring Zoey Deutch

With its premiere scheduled to take place at the end of July, the film Not Okaystarring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien, continues to gain some news. And so, now a new trailer with unpublished excerpts released.

Watch:

About the movie Not Okay

“Danni Sanders, an aspiring writer aimlessly with no friends, no romantic prospects and – worst of all – no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her social media influence.”says the synopsis. “When a terrifying incident hits the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls for a bigger lie than she ever imagined.

She ‘returns’ a hero, even making an unlikely friendship with Rowan, a school shooting survivor dedicated to social change and catching the man of her dreams, Colin. As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a fall.”

The film’s cast is made up of Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Aunt Donne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni and Dash Perry.

Quinn Shepard is responsible for the script and direction.

Not Okay premieres on July 29, exclusively on Star+ in Brazil.

