What to expect from the documentary on the case of Daniella Perez

Daniella Perez in an image from the documentary “Pacto Brutal”. (Photo: Publicity/HBO Max)

The Documentary Series”Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez“, which will tell the details of the murder of the young actress, arrives on HBO Max this Thursday, July 21. The production promises to show details of the case of Daniella, daughter of writer Gloria Perez, who was at the height of her career when she was brutally murdered at age 22.

The crime occurred when she was starring in the soap opera “Corpo e Alma”, on TV Globo, which was written by Gloria. In the story, Daniella’s character was romantically partnered with Guilherme de Pádua, who was responsible for the murder of the young actress in 1992.

The young woman’s body was found in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro and shortly after, investigations concluded that Guilherme and his then wife, Paula Thomaz, were to blame for orchestrating and killing Daniella. Five years after the crime, Guilherme and Paula were sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison, but their sentence was reduced to six years.

The series “Pacto Brutal” will rescue memories of Daniella’s friends and family, in addition to having interviews with people close to the actress, such as her mother, Gloria Perez. “Time does not erase anything. On the contrary. As the years go by, as the world changes, this absence is increasingly underlined”, she declared in a conversation with Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de São Paulo.

fight for justice

In a post made on Facebook, Gloria explained why she only agreed to open her personal file and participate in the documentary three decades after the crime. “I opened my file because the proposal was what I always expected: the disclosure of the case file. Without any kind of financial return, I want to make it very clear”, she wrote.

“I trust that this documentary leaves no more room for the fanciful versions that the killers tried to get in the press during the years leading up to the jury that convicted the two of double murder,” he added.

Keep reading

Perez criticized the way the media treated the case at the time and gave Guilherme space to present different versions of the crime, knowing that this would reflect on the victim’s image. “It’s not fair that she was murdered in the brutal way she was and still has been described through the words of a murderer as a crazy person, out of her mind”, he emphasized in the interview with Folha.

Who participates in the documentary?

In addition to Glória Perez, the production will also feature reports from Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s then husband. The production will also feature reports from people close to the family, such as Glória Maria, Maurício Mattar, Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção, Cristiana Oliveira and Eri Johnson.

How many episodes will the series have?

Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra are the directors of the project, which will have five episodes in all. However, none of them will have shares of those convicted of the crime. The pair also decided not to include the re-enactment of the crime out of respect for the victim and her family.