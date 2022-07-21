WhatsApp finally lets you transfer data from Android to iOS

O Whatsapp will finally allow Android users to migrate their data to an iOS device. The feature was already being tested in WhatsApp beta, but now it reaches the entire general public.

Data transfer will allow you to take your group and individual chat history, media downloaded by the app, profile picture and settings from Android to iOS. The process has a series of requirements to be carried out, but it is not complex.

To transfer your WhatsApp data between systems, you will need to use the Migrar para iOS app on your Android device. This app requires the iPhone that will receive the data to be in factory settings, so these are the first requirements: a “zero” iPhone and the installation of Migrate to iOS on the Android device.

It is also necessary to ensure that the devices and applications are not too old. The process requires Android Lollipop or newer and iOS 15.5 or newer installed. WhatsApp must be version 2.22.10.70 or newer on iPhone and version 2.22.7.74 or newer on Android.

It will also check that you are using the same phone number registered to the Android account on the iPhone, and both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi.

Once you’ve ensured that the requirements are being met, just follow the step-by-step guide in the FAQ and the process should go smoothly.