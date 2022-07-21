WhatsApp releases conversations migration from Android to iPhone – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The wait is over: the Whatsapp finally released the migration tool for all users. This Wednesday (20), the messenger team announced that it is now possible to use the feature to get messages and other information from Android to iPhone. Before, the procedure was limited to those who took the opposite route.

WhatsApp finally makes messaging migration available for all users (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The release comes from a tweet posted on the messenger’s profile. According to those responsible for the app, users will be able to “transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa”. Thus, it will be possible to switch between operating systems natively without the risk of losing all message history.

The novelty follows the release of the feature, made official last year at a Samsung event. As of August 2021, the function only allowed migration from Android to iPhone. The messenger, however, promised that the tool would be updated to do the transfer in both directions.

The promise was partially fulfilled in June. At that time, users gained the ability to migrate from Android to iPhone through Apple’s Migrate to iOS app. But the tool was still in testing.

It is now possible to migrate both from Android to iPhone and from iPhone to Android. And without using WhatsApp Beta!

Tool to transfer conversation history started to be released in 2021 (Image: Disclosure / WhatsApp)

WhatsApp: learn how to migrate data from Android to iOS

The update is good news for anyone looking to try a different operating system. After all, one of the biggest bottlenecks in this process was taking the WhatsApp message history. But luckily, the WhatsApp team listened to users and released one of the most requested features, especially when the app was compared to Telegram.

The procedure is native and the technoblog already explained how it is carried out from Android to iPhone. But the step by step is a little different when you want to go from iPhone to Android. Let’s start with prerequisitesaccording to a WhatsApp support page:

Have a cell phone with Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later;

Have an iPhone with iOS 15.5 or later;

Install the “Migrate to iOS” app on your Android phone;

Install WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later on iPhone;

Install WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later on Android phone;

Use the same phone number already used in your WhatsApp account on the new smartphone.

The list of prerequisites doesn’t stop there. According to WhatsApp, “To pair your iPhone with the Migrate to iOS app and transfer data from your Android device, your iPhone needs to be in factory settings.” Also, both smartphones need to be connected to the charger and to the same Wi-Fi network.

“Otherwise, you will need to enable Personal Hotspot on the iPhone and connect the Android device to your network,” they said.

Fulfilled all requirements, now it’s time to start the migration. Know how:

Open the “Migrate to iOS” app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen instructions; Enter the code displayed on iPhone on Android phone; Tap “Continue” and follow the on-screen instructions; Select WhatsApp on the “Transfer data” screen; On Android phone, tap “Start”; Wait while WhatsApp prepares the data to be transferred; Your WhatsApp account will be disconnected from your Android phone when the data is ready; Tap “Next” to return to the “Migrate to iOS” app; Tap “Continue” to transfer data from Android phone to iPhone; Wait until the “Migrate to iOS” app confirms that the transfer is complete; On iPhone, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store; Open WhatsApp and access your account using the same phone number already used on your Android phone; Tap “Start” and wait for the process to complete.

That’s it, your WhatsApp conversations will now be available on iPhone!

WhatsApp does not migrate call and payment history (Image: André Fogaça/Tecnoblog)

The WhatsApp doc offered more details about the migration. According to the messenger, “the transferred data is not stored in the cloud after the transfer”. So, after transferring from one smartphone to another, you need to enable cloud backupwhose data will be saved in iCloud.

“WhatsApp cannot see the transferred data,” they pointed out. “Your data will continue to be available on your Android device. If you don’t want to have your data on this device, erase all data and WhatsApp.”

The support page even cited the data that can and cannot be transferred. Check out: